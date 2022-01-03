Occupancy in tourist apartments in the Balearic Islands fell to 29.3% of places during November, compared to 39.8% in October, according to data published today by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

The figure improves on last year's figure (9.18% occupancy) and is somewhat below that of 2020 (33.3%). In November 2021, 4,240 visitors stayed in tourist apartments in the Islands, 3,107 of them foreigners, and made 28,502 overnight stays.

This volume of travellers and overnight stays represents 3.8 times more than the 2020 figures, although it is 34.3% lower than 2019 in travellers and 24% in overnight stays.

Between October and November, more than 10,000 tourist apartments closed their doors in the Islands, leaving only 847 in operation, according to INE estimates. In November 2020 there were 666 and in 2019, 1,064.

This represents a supply of 3,237 vacancies, which reached an average occupancy rate of 29.34% (31.86% at weekends). By apartments, the average occupancy rate was 57.4% (60.7% at weekends). The average length of stay was 6.72 days, higher than the national average, and 323 people were employed.

RURAL TOURISM

For their part, rural tourism lodgings obtained an average occupancy rate of 26.2% in November in the Balearic Islands (33.2% at weekends). They welcomed 9,947 travellers and registered 24,902 overnight stays, most of them foreigners. The average stay in rural tourism in the Islands was 2.5 days.

According to Statistics, during November 170 lodgings of rural tourism were open in the Balearic Islands, with a capacity of 3,164 places. By rooms, the average occupation was 35.9%. The number of staff employed was close to 800 people (793).

A total of 7,396 travellers opted for the rural house modality, which registered 16,609 overnight stays with an average stay of 2.25 days. In November, 81 rural houses were offered in the Balearic Islands, with 1,259 vacancies and an occupancy rate of 44% (52% on weekends). The number of staff employed in rural houses totaled 240 people.

It should also be noted that the prices of rural tourism accommodations increased by 19.7% year-on-year in the Balearic Islands during November, the highest increase in the country. Likewise, Mallorca was one of the Spanish areas with the highest number of overnight stays in this type of accommodation this month, with more than 16,000.

EXTRA-HOTEL OVERNIGHT STAYS

Across Spain, overnight stays in extra-hotel establishments (apartments, campsites, rural tourism accommodation and hostels) exceeded 5.2 million last November, almost four times more than in the same month of 2020, but 13.6% lower than in the same month of 2019, in the absence of the pandemic.

During last November, 120,365 extra-hotel accommodations were open in Spain, representing 84.1% of the total directory of establishments in that month.