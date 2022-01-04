As usual, the boat bringing the Three Kings to Palma will dock at 6pm. From the Moll Vell, Melchior, Caspar and Balthasar will follow a route that starts on Avda. Antoni Maura. It will then be: Passeig Born, Plaça Rei Joan Carles I, C. Unió, La Rambla, C. Baró de Pinopar, Avda. Alemanya, Vía Roma, C. Bisbe Campins, C. Rubén Dario, Passeig Mallorca, Avda. Jaume III and back to Plaça Rei Joan Carles I, the Born and Antoni Maura.

Some 450 people will take part in the parade on Wednesday evening. It will be made up of nine floats accompanied by their troupes, three carriages and the three royal retinues, as well as the standard bearers and pages. There will also be mounted police, the Palma Band of Music, a batucada group, the town hall's drummers and pipers, giants and bigheads.

Artistic designer, Dani Puig, says that the team has been working for months to ensure that everything is ready. A theme of the parade will be toys from times past.

The police point out that there will be traffic restrictions from 1pm to 10pm and that there will also be parking restrictions from midday. The town hall has issued a reminder that mask-wearing is obligatory for everyone from the age of six. Sweets will not be thrown from the floats.