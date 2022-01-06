Rail industrial action will resume on Friday, it having been lifted over the festive season.

On Friday, partial stoppages will therefore return in the morning between 07.05 and 07.25; 08.05 and 08.25; and 09.05 and 09.25. In the afternoon and evening there will be interruptions between 17.05 and 17.25; 18.05 and 18.25; and 19.05 and 19.25.

A service between Manacor and Inca has been cancelled due to lack of personnel.

The Friday action will be repeated on January 10, 13, 19 and 24. In addition, on January 16 there are scheduled stoppages between 00.00 and 05.00; from 10.30 to 11.30; and from 17.00 to 18.00.

On January 17, 18, 19 and 20 there will be stoppages between 00.00 and 05.00.

The SFM works council says that it had hoped for a Balearic government gift from the Three Kings that would consist of "a firm commitment to dialogue and the improvement of SFM".