At next week's Fitur tourism fair in Madrid, the Council of Mallorca will, among other things, be presenting its Sustainable Tourism Observatory and be promoting strongly to the national market, Mallorca's third largest.

On Friday, the Council president, Catalina Cladera, said that the national market "is increasingly important for Mallorca, especially as a result of the pandemic and post-pandemic situation". Last year, tourists showed that they value nearby destinations because of the safety they offer, while many national tourists are rediscovering Mallorca as a destination.

Promotion at Fitur will demonstrate that Mallorca is "a leading and safe destination", that it has a tourist offer 365 days a year and that it offers not only sun and beach but also other important products that allow it to be open all year round.

In addition to announcing the progress of the Sustainable Tourism Observatory - the third in Spain, ninth in Europe and 33rd in the world - the Council will be making presentations about MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) tourism and major international sporting events in 2022, such as the Spanish Road Cycling Championship.

Cladera explained that the Sustainable Tourism Observatory is expected to be fully operational in March. It will be a tool "for Mallorca to be a leader in sustainability, using tourism intelligence and in accordance with sustainable development goals".

As well as meetings with various tour operators and airlines, there will be discussions regarding the United Airlines direct route between New York (Newark) and Palma and promotional and joint management actions to ensure that the service "is a success".