The Balearic Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs today repeated its advice that, as of 1 February, the COVID certificate will expire nine months after obtaining the full vaccination schedule and that, in order to maintain its validity, it will be necessary to receive the booster dose.

In a press release today, the Health Ministry stated that this measure will affect all those who have received the full course of vaccinations before 1 May, and so on in succession.

It therefore urges people over 40 years of age who have not yet received the booster dose and who were vaccinated before 1 May to do so in the next few days so as not to lose the validity of the COVID certificate.

Taking into account the indications of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the European Commission agreed on 21 December 2021 to establish a mandatory acceptance period of 270 days for the COVID certificate.

It also amended the rules for coding certificates so that vaccination certificates proving completion of the full course of vaccination can always be distinguished from vaccination certificates issued after a booster dose.





As of this Monday, vaccination with booster doses is open to all people over 40 years of age in the Balearic Islands.

The last group to be included is the 40-49 age group. The conditions to be met in order to receive the booster dose are to be between 40 and 49 years of age, to have received the full COVID-19 vaccination schedule and that at least six months have passed since the last dose in the case of Pfizer or Moderna, or three months in the case of Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) or Janssen.

In addition, people who have has COVID have to wait four weeks before they can be vaccinated with the booster dose. Appointments can be made through BITCita.