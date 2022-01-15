More than a thousand people have taken part in a protest in Palma on Saturday against Covid health regulations.

Organised by Baleares Acción, the protest started at midday with a gathering in Parc de la Mar. There was then a march to Plaça Espanya. Slogans included "freedom, freedom", "don't touch the children", and "television, manipulation".

Among other things, protesters voiced their opposition to the Covid passport for entering bars, restaurants and other premises, a requirement condemned as being "health dictatorship".