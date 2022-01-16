Four Britons have been sentenced to two years in prison for having paid with counterfeit notes at a pub on Magalluf's Punta Ballena.

The case goes back to April 2019. The four went to a well-known pub, where suspicions were raised about 20 euro notes they were using to pay; some of these notes were scattered on the floor in the pub.

The Guardia Civil were called in and a search was made of an apartment rented by the four. In the safe were 59 20-euro notes. These were analysed and three were found to have been fake, investigators certain that many other counterfeits had been put into circulation in days prior to the four being arrested. At first glance, the imitation was difficult to note. It was not possible to quantify how many there had been.

Following agreement reached between the prosecution and defence, a Palma court last week sentenced each of the four to two years in prison. At the hearing, held via videoconference, they were each ordered to pay a fine of 350 euros.

The prison sentences were suspended for a period of four years, during which time they cannot commit further crimes in Mallorca or Spain or indeed enter the country.