A 73-year-old man, who was hiking on the Puig de Galatzó, was rescued on Thursday after he suffered a stroke.

Guardia Civil and Mallorca Fire Brigade rescue teams went to the scene following an emergency call. The man, who was unconscious, was with three others. A Guardia Civil helicopter flew to the top of the mountain (1,027 metres) and lifted him on a stretcher. He was then taken to Son Espases.

The Guardia Civil say that this was a "very risky" manoeuvre. There was low visibility because of clouds which hindered the pilot in establishing references on the mountain.