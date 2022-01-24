Forty per cent of the pharmacies in the Balearics have joined the scheme to process sick leave due to Covid. There are 170 pharmacies involved with this scheme, of which 50 have so far been accredited; the others will be shortly.

The price of an antigen test at a pharmacy is capped at 2.94 euros. The result of the test, performed at a pharmacy, will be communicated to the IB-Salut health service. Anyone who is positive will be informed of steps they have to take, and the pharmacy will initiate the sick leave procedure.

This service is free and is intended to help people who have the greatest difficulties in carrying out the test with total reliability.

On Monday, health minister Patricia Gómez thanked pharmacists for all their work since the pandemic began and for this additional service, which will lighten primary care workload.

Antoni Real, president of the College of Pharmacists, said that the three-month agreement with pharmacies has the purpose of controlling the pandemic and reducing public health waiting lists for tests.

Participating pharmacies are listed via a link from the ibsalut.es website or directly from the college's site, cofib.es.