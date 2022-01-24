Certain regional governments in Spain, Catalonia is one of them, are considering abandoning the Covid passport requirement for the likes of bars and restaurants. They are questioning how effective the measure is.

In the Balearics, where the high court last week ratified an extension of the requirement until February 28, the government view is that the passport will continue to be needed so long as Covid infections are rampant. Although the number of daily cases has been down quite markedly for two consecutive days, this reflects a greatly reduced number of tests. The test rate remains very high - one in three people testing positive.

Government spokesperson Iago Negueruela said on Monday that the Covid passport is a means of increasing the level of vaccination and controlling the pandemic. "We once again call on those who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated, as they are putting their health and that of the rest of the population at risk." Of Spain's regions, the Balearics have the lowest percentage of vaccinated people in all age groups.

The minister added that in the days following the introduction of the Covid passport, vaccination increased. "It is a mechanism that protects people" and it was one agreed with business and unions. "The result has been good and, for now, it will be maintained."

As well as bars and restaurants, the Covid passport is needed for the likes of nightclubs, cinemas, theatres, gyms, spas and care homes.