While one of Palma’s Local Police force special units is patrolling the streets with a hire van due to lack of vehicles, today the force took possession of 15 new hybrid patrol cars.

The new vehicles are the force’s first intake of hybrid vehicles and the Mayor of Palma, Jose Hila, said at the presentation that the council has so far during this current legislature invested over four million euros in new cars for the local police force.

According to Hila, 37 new vehicles have been purchased, but it still appears that the force needs a new van.

What is more, forty vehicles are currently waiting to be repaired.

Unions and police have been demanding an urgent solution for months, as officers are having to patrol on foot.

So the new 15 vehicles will be welcomed. 11 will be regular patrol cars while the remaining four will be used for covert operations.

Only two weeks ago, 30 new motorbikes were delivered to the force to help boost neighbourhood policing.