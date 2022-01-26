Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, predicted on Wednesday that the 2022 tourism season will be "strong" and that it will not just be a season of normalisation, but one of "total recovery".

The minister was speaking at a forum in Palma for the identification of new skills in the tourism sector, which had been organised by the government's tourism strategy agency, Aetib.

He highlighted the new conditions for travel that have been set by the European Union and the UK. The Covid passport, he observed, is removing restrictions, and the effect is already being seen in Spanish regions that are currently in their high seasons; bookings are increasing.

On top of this, forecasts that were made at the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid led him to conclude that there will be total recovery this year.

For the remainder of the winter season, Negueruela pointed to the importance of the Challenge Mallorca cycling tournament, currently taking place, in promoting sports tourism and to hotelier expectations regarding the opening of hotels in February and March.