Palma's big Easter fair, the Fira del Ram, is scheduled to start on February 24, it having been cancelled for the past two years.

Representatives from the Pimem federation for small to medium-sized businesses and the association of fairground attractions held a meeting on Thursday with the health directorate, at which protocols were discussed so that the fair can go ahead "with maximum security". Both the employers' associations stressed the importance of the fair being held with guarantees so that it can it be successful despite Covid.

Javier Barranco of the attractions association explained that mainland businesses are preparing for the fair. "We calculate that, as in previous years, the proportion will be the same - 100 attractions from the mainland and sixty from the Balearics." He added that there have been two "difficult" years and that many businesses have had to look to other activities, such as transport. They now hope that they can resume their normal activity as soon as possible.

* The Fira del Ram comes from Diumenge de Rams (Palm Sunday). Its origins are from the mid-sixteenth century and quite possibly earlier.