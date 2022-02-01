Occupancy in tourist apartments reached 30.12% during the month of December in the Balearic Islands, almost double that obtained a year earlier, when it was 15.95% of the places, according to data published today by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

The average occupancy in tourist apartments is one point above that of November (29.3%) and one point below that of 2019 (31.11%).

This type of accommodation received 5,515 travellers during December (2,689 nationals and 2,825 foreigners), and scored 28,908 overnight stays, with an average stay of 5.24 days.

The number of travellers was 181% higher than in 2020, a year marked by the outbreak of the COVID crisis, although 11.8% lower than the pre-pandemic year result.

As for overnight stays, they were 116.7% higher than 2020 but 12.5% lower than 2019.