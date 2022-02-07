Tourist reservations to the Balearic Islands have increased by 13% in the last week compared to the previous one, according to the TravelgateX platform, whose data indicate that they have increased by 548% compared to the same week last year, although they remain 25.5% below 2019, before the pandemic.

10.25% of tourist bookings made through TravelgateX were to the Balearic Islands, the fifth destination in the week of February 1-7, behind Andalusia (21.7% of bookings), the Canary Islands (20.8%), Catalonia (13.1%) and Valencia (11%).

The majority of bookings through TravelgateX are for 2 to 5 days of stay, with 46.8% of the total. Couples make 45.6 % of the bookings and 24.9 % are made by single people.

In terms of how far in advance the reservation was made, 28.8% booked more than 90 days in advance of the trip; 13.9% booked between 15 and 30 days and 10.6% between 4 and 7 days before the trip; but 9.5% booked only the day before.

Domestic tourism predominates: among the main nationalities that have made reservations to Spain during the last 7 days through Travelgate, the Spanish have made 66.2%, followed by the English, with 16.2% and far behind by the Portuguese, with 2.4% and Italians with 2.1% of the reservations.