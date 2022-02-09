Meliá Hotels International is holding two recruitment days for its hotels in the Balearics. With hopeful signs for tourism recovery from the second quarter of the year, the company is committing to job creation in its almost thirty establishments. As well as internal talent for covering human resources needs, Meliá anticipates the hiring of nearly 1,200 people for various posts, including middle management.

The two days are in Palma (February 10) and Calvia (February 23). Candidates will be interviewed personally and will also participate in group dynamics. They will learn about the company's development and growth opportunities and the advantages of belonging to an international group with family values, a presence in more than 40 countries, and a great focus on people management, development, internal promotion and training.

In addition, the company will be taking part in the Palma Activa Employment Forum on March 9 and in recruitment sessions organised by the University of the Balearic Islands on March 15 and 16. For all those interested, there is information regarding job vacancies at https://careers.melia.com

There is a wide range of positions as well as room to develop within the group through its Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Gran Meliá, ME by Meliá, Innside by Meliá and Sol by Meliá brands. Positions include reception, food and beverage, guest experience, events, and technical services, among others.