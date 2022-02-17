MSC Fantasia is a Fantasia-class cruise ship owned and operated by MSC Cruises and serves as the lead vessel for the Fantasia class of ships. She entered service in December 2008.

Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.

Live feed from Port of Mahon:

Live feed from the bay of Palma:

Here you will discover what is moored up. Follow the link and click here.

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma over the next few days.