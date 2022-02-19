The Guardia Civil and Alcudia police are looking for the rider of a scooter who threatened a middle-aged woman and robbed her of fifty euros on Friday evening.

The incident occurred around six in the evening. The woman was walking on the road past the cemetery when the scooter rider, male, stopped and demanded that she give him what was inside her bag. The woman told police that he produced what she believed was a knife. She handed over fifty euros, and he rode off.

Local police officers were the first on the scene. The woman was so shaken that she was barely able to speak. A report was later given to the Guardia Civil.