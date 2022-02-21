Palma will be celebrating Sa Rueta, the children’s carnival, this Sunday after all but this year, it will be divided into two routes at take place between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm.

According to Clàudia Costa, the general director of Citizen Participation, Palma council has decided to split the activities, the batucadas and the parades into two itineraries that families can follow to try and prevent over-crowding.Plus, in addition to the traditional locations of Unió, Plaça del Mercat, Sa Riera and Rambla, there will also be activities in Plaça Espanya, Sant Miquel, Plaça de l’Olivar, Plaça Major and Plaça de Cort.

In total, there will be more than thirty activities, some in more than one location, such as magic shows, face painting and circus acts.

According to Costa, the council has opted to maintain only Sa Rueta for children and not Sa Rua for adults “because they are totally different”.

She explained that because of the ongoing uncertainty caused by the pandemic the preparation of Sa Rua involves a number of organisations and needs one or two months of preparation of activities and without knowing for sure if the parade could have been held, it could have been a waste of time.

She stressed that this Sunday is not going to be a parade but a route of various of activities that families can follow.

“Sa Rueta makes it possible to maintain the celebration of carnival with activities aimed at families with maximum safety,” she said.