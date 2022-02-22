The first snow fall on the island

22-02-2022m.p.

The Palma Met Office is forecasting a big drop in temperatures and even snow in mountains areas from this Friday. A Met Office spokesperson said that the island would be on cold weather alert for the weekend.

The minimum temperatures for today.

1 Campos 2 Escorca, Son Torrella 2 Campos, Salines 4 Escorca, Lluc 4 Serra d'Alfàbia 4 Palma, Universitat 4 Petra 4 Binissalem 5 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca 5 Artà 5 Sineu 5 Sa Pobla 5 Manacor 6 Porreres 6 Llucmajor.

