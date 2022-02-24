The FEHM (Majorcan Hotel Federation) said today that 84.3 percent of hotels in Mallorca will be open by April.

The federation said that at the Fitur travel trade fair in Madrid early last month, its members, which account for the vast majority of hoteliers on the island, agreed to start gradually opening for the season in February and March.

The vice-president of the federation, Maria José Aguiló, said yesterday that there was a very positive feeling at Fitur with regards to this season and an encouraging number of hoteliers said that they intended to open earlier than usual. By the end of this month we expect to see 24 percent of hotels open and during March we will see that figure rise to 42 percent.”

The federation said that, as a result of the easing of travel restrictions across Europe, in particular Majorca’s main source markets such as the United Kingdom and Germany, plus the relaxing of Covid rules and regulations in Spain, the overseas holiday markets have responded favourably and that a marked increase in bookings for Mallorca has been witnessed.

So much so that the federation yesterday forecast that 84.3 percent of its members’ hotels will be open by April, just in time for Easter. That is five times the number of hotels which were open in Majorca in April last year.

And yesterday, TUI UK was the latest airline and tour operator to announce extra flights to destinations like Mallorca in the wake of similar announcements by easyJet and Jet2 earlier this week in order to meet the pent up demand for holidays in the UK this year.