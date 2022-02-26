The National Police report having arrested a 21-year-old on Wednesday night after a car chase in Palma that started in the Forners district and which ended on the C. Aragon.

The driver, described as an habitual offender, was on the wrong side of the road when officers attempted to stop him. Instead, he drove off at high speed and through a red light. The police pursued him as entered various streets - again in the wrong direction - and forced pedestrians to jump out of the way.

On C. Aragon, the car hit a kerb and burst a tyre. He drove on for a further 300 metres or so before abandoning the car and running off. Officers found him hiding under a vehicle. It was established that he didn't have a driving licence and that the car had been stolen in Manacor. The police also seized a phone that had been stolen.