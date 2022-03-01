The Balearic government has launched a video for today´s Balearic Day which states that the islands´ consist of different people but we are all in the same orchestra playing the same tune.

Balearic President Francina Armengol published it on her social media site. It contains some fantastic scenery of the islands from beaches and fields to Real Mallorca football stadium.

Also on social media, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, has wished the people of the islands a happy Balearic Day!