A super-yacht owned by a close friend of Vladimir Putin is moored in Majorca waters amid reports that the Spanish authorities are paying close attention to Russian-owned vessels.

The super-yacht, Tango, is owned by Viktor Vekselberg, a Ukrainian born billionaire . His net worth is estimated at $10 billion, making him the fourth richest Russian in the world.

Vekselberg is an active philanthropist.



Some sources alleged that he has close ties to both ex-U.S. President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are claims that he donated funds to Trump’s campaign. He attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

Yesterday, it was reported that the local authorities are paying close attention to Russian-owned vessels moored in local ports.

The super-yacht Tango is one of the largest vessels in the world and is not available for charter. She is registered in the Cook Islands.