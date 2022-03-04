A 50-year-old drugs trafficker was sentenced to six years in prison and a 100,000 euros fine by a court in Palma on Thursday.

The hearing was via videoconference, as the accused is in Picassent prison in Valencia. The court heard that he and one other man, who has already been prosecuted, organised the delivery of significant amounts of cocaine to Mallorca from Valencia between January 2016 and October 2017.

This other individual was responsible for distributing drugs to third parties, who have also been convicted. On October 11, 2017, he went to the offices of a courier company in Marratxi in order to send the accused a cardboard box containing 42,960 euros. He also collected two packages that had been sent to him from a chemicals company in Valencia.

National Police officers seized the packages and opened them. Inside were two kilos of cocaine. The police established that 108 shipments of drugs to Mallorca were made through the same courier company between January 2016 and September 2017.