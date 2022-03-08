The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Sant Joan on Tuesday afternoon. The man's wife is in hospital in a serious condition, emergency services having been called to their home on the Camí de Son Baró shortly before 6pm.

A relative had tried to contact them and was unable to. When the emergency services arrived, they found the lifeless body of the man and the woman unconscious.

There had been a gas leak, seemingly from a butane heater.