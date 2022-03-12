Alan J. Taylor, a British man who lived in Mallorca, was about to cross a pedestrian crossing on the Avenida Argentina in Palma on the night of June 10, 2020 when he was run over by a BMW that had allegedly jumped a set of traffic lights.

Five days later he died in Son Espases hospital. The driver of the vehicle was twice over the maximum alcohol limit.

The preliminary hearing of the case will soon take place in Palma. The accused faces a prison sentence of two and a half years and the withdrawal of his driving licence for three and a half years if found guilty of reckless homicide and breaking traffic safety laws.

The Public Prosecutor's Office states in its statement, the accused did not slow down and did not stop at the red light.