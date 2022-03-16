Data analysts Dingus and TravelgateX point to the Balearics currently heading Easter bookings from the main tourism markets - Germany, UK, France, Scandinavia.

Reservations are said to be up 47% compared with Easter last year, with hotel overnight stays up 50%. The head of business development at Dingus, Paula Servera, says that although bookings for the Balearics are at present 58% of what they were for Easter 2019, there is still a month to go. In 2019, more than 30% of bookings were made over the final thirty days before Easter.

TravelgateX places the Balearics above the Canaries and the Caribbean, adding that last-minute sales will be key over the coming weeks and that these could depend on the war in Ukraine.

Dingus explain that their forecasts are cautious. "Scenarios vary from one day to the next." Even so, there are positive indicators for hotel bookings. As to the impact of the war, they say that there was a pause in sales for Spain over the weekend of February 26 and 27. Since then, sales have increased in a usual manner for March.

The war does appear to be benefiting tour operator packages, as these offer the greatest security when booking. There are also, for example, more flexible cancellation options than with online travel agencies. Germany will lead Easter sales for the Balearics, especially for Mallorca, with the Spanish market expected to be strong, a reflection of "the proximity and security of the Balearics in the current situation".