British bands Editors, Supergrass and Temples, Australia's Cut Copy and Germany's Milky Chance are the latest additions to the line-up for the Mallorca Live Festival, which will be held in Magalluf between 24 and 26 June. Christina Aguilera, Franz Ferdinand and Muse are among names that had previously been announced.

At a presentation for the event in Madrid, the festival's director, Álvaro Martínez, said that "we are 100% back to normality". So far, 83 acts have been signed up for the festival at the old Aquapark, for which there will be five stages. There could yet be a sixth stage, Martínez noted, which would be two more than in 2019 when there were 63 acts.

Daily capacity will rise from 18,000 as it was in 2019 to 28,000. The area is also increasing - from 16,700 to 25,000 square metres. Some 2,000 people will be hired by the organisers, 630 more than in 2019. It is anticipated that 50% of those attending will be from Mallorca, with 40% from the mainland and the remaining ten per cent from abroad.

The economic benefit of the event is put at eleven million euros. The mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodríguez, who also attended the presentation, calculates that some 30,000 people will stay in local hotels. For the mayor, "the most important thing" will be the promotional impact and "the seal of quality" that the festival will give to Magalluf and Palmanova.