The owner of a restaurant in Son Serra de Marina (Can Picafort) is in a serious condition after being attacked at 00.50 this morning when he was about to close his establishment.

The brutal incident took place in the restaurant 'Can Miraet', and the police soon began receiving calls reporting a seriously injured man lying on the floor and that he was allegedly the victim of a robbery.

Officers from the Santa Margalida Local Police force and the Guardia Civil rushed to the scene and were met with a large bloodstain on the pavement outside the restaurant and the premises was in total darkness.

When the police turned on the light, they found a person sitting at a table covered in blood with multiple injuries to his head - part of the cranial bone was visible.

The injured man was conscious and could speak with difficulty. The police officers immediately called for an ambulance.

The victim explained that as he was closing the door of the restaurant, the alleged assailant threw him to the ground, kicking him several times in the head.

The injured man managed to identify the assailant as a former waiter who had been dismissed some time before.

The patient was taken to hospital where he is in a serious condition. The alleged attacker was quickly located. The local police and the Guardia Civil went to his home and found the car full of blood.

The Guardia Civil Judicial Police took charge of the investigation and proceeded to arrest the suspect.