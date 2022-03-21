The Mallorcan population's determination to help Ukraine and its refugees as much as possible is never ending.

Today, Pollensa Council announced that is organising a campaign to collect desperately needde items for Ukraine.

The local councillor for Social Affairs, Francisca Cerdà, today called on the local population to do all they can to help.

She said that apart from non-perhishable food items, medicine and medical equipment for the very tyoung and the elderly is also needed.

"Am sure that the people of Pllensa, just as they have many times in the past, will step forward, show their solidarity and help the cause," she said.

The two drop-off points are: the old Santo Domingo centre for the dlerly in Pollensa and the council office in calle Metge Llopis number 1.

The campaign will start on March 28 and continue until April1.