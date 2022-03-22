In the Balearic parliament on Tuesday, President Armengol expressed her confidence that the summer tourism season will not be harmed, "despite the unjust war and uncertainty".

Armengol nevertheless accepted that "it is clear that the war has economic repercussions that affect the region". For this reason, she stressed the importance of the national measures that are due to be adopted on March 29, while the Balearics are working on "complementary measures".

She said that the data indicate that the capacity of British and German airlines is increasing for Easter "due to the high demand for the islands", adding that 84% of hotels in Mallorca are expected to be open in April.