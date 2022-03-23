Magalluf is full of great stories.

Now, a mother is trying to track down a man whose name she spontaneously had tattooed on her bum during a girls' trip abroad. Kaylie Williams, 32, was holidaying with four friends in the Mallorcan resort in 2012 when she decided to get a tattoo, according to the British media.

After bumping into a group of lads who were on stag weekend, a man from the group offered to pay for her to get his name on her bum. Bizarrely, she woke the next day to find 'Daniel Forde' tattooed on her left bum cheek - the name of the person who paid for the €30 tattoo.

“To this day, I have absolutely no idea who Daniel Forde is. The only reason I know his name is because it’s tattooed on my bum!”

Earlier this week, Kaylie finally decided to try and track down Daniel and posted a picture of her inking on Facebook.

The social worker said: “I’m a bit of a party girl and I’ve done some stupid things when I’ve been drunk in my time!

“But for the last ten years, I’ve always wondered who he is, what he looks like and what he’s up to now."