The man who assaulted the owner of a restaurant in Son Serra de Marina (Can Picafort) has been sent to prison. The victim had to be admitted in a serious condition after being the victim of a brutal assault at 00.50 last Monday, when he was about to close his establishment.

The events took place in the restaurant 'Can Miraet', when the first calls to 112 reported the presence of a seriously injured man, lying on the floor, allegedly the victim of a robbery.

Very quickly, officers from the Santa Margalida Local Police and the Guardia Civil arrived at the scene of the incident and stumbled across a large pool of blood on the pavement and the premises completely in darkness.





The injured man was conscious and could speak with difficulty. The victim was apparently attacked with a blunt metal object.