The first weekend of April coincides with the start of Easter school holidays in three of the German Länder. This helps to explain why the airports authority Aena is forecasting that Palma Son Sant Joan Airport will he handling over 250,000 passengers from Friday to Sunday. A total of 1,933 planes - arriving and departing - are scheduled.

Next weekend will be busier still, as this will be when many Spanish tourists arrive for Easter Holy Week. Meanwhile, UK airlines such as easyJet and Jet2 are anticipating that they will exceed all their forecasts due to great demand for Mallorca in the UK. EasyJet reopened its seasonal base in Palma on March 27, and the airline's head of operations in southern Europe, Javier Gándara, has announced a programme similar to what it was pre-pandemic.

All the modules at the airport terminal will become operational, while away from the airport the hoteliers are forecasting that 80% of hotels will be opening during April.