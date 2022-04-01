United Airlines directors have been in Palma to discuss the new service that the airline will be operating from Newark Liberty International Airport to Son Sant Joan. On Thursday, they met representatives of the airports authority Aena, the Aviba travel agencies association and the Council of Mallorca. The inaugural flight will on June 3.

The councillor for tourism, Andreu Serra, said after the meeting that there is a mutual strategic objective for this route. The airline, the Council and the island's tourism sector will be giving the inaugural flight great prominence, "as it will be a milestone in the history of tourism and will enable the island to position itself in the North American market". There is the potential to capture a new market with high purchasing power. Serra added that there is "maximum interest" in the US for this direct service and that sales are above the airline's forecasts.

It is understood that United wants to extend the service beyond October. There will therefore be promotional activity in Toronto, Chicago and Miami. Familiarisation trips by US journalists are being scheduled and tour operators are being encouraged to sell packages to Mallorca.

Serra stated that United wants to be the reference airline for Americans on flights to Son Sant Joan, which will become a 'hub' airport.