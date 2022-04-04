Last month an average rainfall of 66.5 litres per square metre was recorded in the Balearics, which represents 46% more than the average of 35.9 litres per square metre.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) highlighted the increase in rainfall in Ibiza, where 132.3 l/m2 fell, 353 % more than the average in March, which stood at 29.2 l/m2. On Formentera it exceeded the March average by an even greater 443 %, as 97.8 l/m2 fell, compared to the normal 18 l/m2.

In Mallorca a monthly average of 60.3 l/m2 was reached, while the norm is 37.37 l/m2, while in Menorca it was 50.8 l/m2 and the average is 33.5 l/m2.

Record maximum rainfall days were recorded in March at the weather stations at Ibiza airport (19 days), Formentera (18) Palma Portopi, Lluc (20 in both) and Palma airport (18 days).

"Last month also brought the lowest number of hours of sunshine since records began. At Ibiza airport there were 78.8 hours of sunshine, when the normal is 205; at Palma Portopí, 86, when the normal is 206; at Palma airport, 90.8, when the normal is 202; and at Menorca airport, 105, when the normal is 196," the Aemet pointed out.

The increase in the global temperature with respect to the historical average is based on the minimum temperatures, which were up to 2 degrees higher than usual, while the maximum temperatures were 1 degree below average. EFE