Young people between the ages of 14 and 17 who are reported for drinking alcohol in the streets in Palma will be able to cancel the fines, which can amount to 750 euros, if they take part in and pass a three-hour course on the consequences of alcohol consumption on health and coexistence.

This was announced today by the Councillor for Citizen Safety, Joana Maria Adrover, who pointed out that the initiative will be carried out in collaboration with Proyecto Hombre.

She pointed out that so far this year, some 90 minors have been reported for drinking alcohol in the street, while the number of cases has risen to 501 in the last three years.

The councillor stressed the desire to improve the behaviour of young people by attacking the problem in a fresh way "to achieve different results".

Adrover pointed out that minors between the ages of 14 and 17 who have voluntarily requested to take the course and who recognise that they are responsible for the offence, will be able to take advantage of this alternative to the fines.



The three-hour course will consist of a brief theoretical part based mainly on the explanation of the regulations, and a practical workshop, with the collaboration of Proyecto Hombre, on the consequences of alcohol consumption for health and coexistence.