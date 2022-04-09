According to flight, hotel and car rental search engine Jetcost, Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Malaga and Palma are the Spanish cities most sought after by Europeans this Easter. For the British, the favourite is Alicante. Palma is the preference for Germans, Malaga for the Dutch, and Barcelona for the French, Italians and Portuguese.

Tourism recovery after two years of the pandemic is a fact, with the confidence to travel having returned. According to Jetcost, flight searches increased by 150% and hotel searches by 210% over the first three months of this year. Searches for Easter are at levels similar to 2019. In addition, users are spending 30% more time looking for different options. This indicates that there is a real interest in finding a good offer and in travelling.

For Spaniards, Madrid is the most sought-after destination at Easter. Away from Spain, Paris is in third place, Rome fourth, London seventh, Amsterdam ninth and Lisbon thirteenth.

* While the searches for Spanish cities may indicate a preference to stay in these cities, these searches are essentially for airports.