The Guardia Civil has arrested a Romanian man in Ibiza as the alleged perpetrator of at least two burglaries committed in the summer of 2019 at various properties in Santa Eulària and Platja d'en Bossa, as well as the attempted robbery of the home of the well-known DJ David Guetta. The mastermind of the main robbery, a trusted employee of the family, devised and planned the robbery by contracting two criminals to carry it out. He was arrested two months after the robbery.

The house was located in a luxury residential area and had strong security in place, including permanent physical surveillance, so that the alleged perpetrators had to override the more than 20 security cameras in order to carry out the robbery.

The flat, owned by a well-known football coach, was occupied at the time by the musician's ex-wife, businesswoman Catthy Guetta, and the assailants managed to take various items worth 800,000 euros.

After a complicated investigation, investigators from the Palma and Ibiza Judicial Police arrested the alleged perpetrator when he returned to the island which he had left after committing the crime. He is also accused of being involved in the attempted robbery at the island home of DJ David Guetta, although the thieves were stopped by his personal security.

In the same weeks, they also allegedly committed a robbery at the offices of the company that manages the musician's image rights in Ibiza, where they stole more than 50,000 euros from a safe and numerous confidential documents. To escape, they stole a van which was found burnt out moments later in Vila. The court ordered the arrest of the suspect, who has a long criminal record. The accomplice has also been identified and efforts to arrest him are well underway.