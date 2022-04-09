Calvia has a new millionaire in the community. The owner bar 'Cupido', in Magalluf has won a million euros on the Euromillions 'El Millón' draw.

It is not the first time that this bar has won a big prize. In the 2016 Christmas lottery the bar sold a tenth of the second prize. The winning combination of the Euromillions draw consisted of the numbers 1, 15, 16, 38 and 45. The stars were 4 and 11. The total winnings amounted to 57,919,050.20 euros.

The lucky winner has three months from now to go to a bank and cash in his winnings.