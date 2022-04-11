A number of wealthy Britons who own properties and have investments in Mallorca have been linked with the purchase of Chelsea football club.

In the meantime, it has been revealed that one of Chelsea's directors Marina Granovskaia, who has been dubbed the most powerful woman in football, loves spending her holidays in Mallorca.

And, Granovskaia, who is one of Abramovich's closest confidants and has been working for the billionaire since 1997 was expected to leave the club in light of sanctions imposed on him by the British government, but it now looks that she is going to stay and work with the new owners.

Granovskaia, a Russian-Canadian executive, has been an integral member of Chelsea's hierarchy for over a decade, leading the club's contract and transfer negotiations for much of that period, and is widely regarded as one of the sport's top operators.