The second Expanded Literature Festival in Magalluf (FLEM) will this year be held from September 30 to October 2, but the festival itself will expand in that events are also planned for May and June.

Organised by the Rata Corner bookstore in Palma and Innside by Meliá, the location will be the same as last year - the Innside by Meliá Calvia Beach hotel. The festival, which also has the support of Calvia town hall, aims to bring literature and culture closer to new audiences. It highlights the "transforming role" that culture can have in the resort. Through varied and quality programming, the second festival will seek to take culture "beyond the established limits".

Some 3,000 people attended the 2021 festival, and there were twenty writers, artists and musicians. Among the writers was Irvine Welsh, the author of Trainspotting.