Since the start of Easter week, taxi drivers in Mallorca have been benefiting from the large numbers of tourists. Takings are said to be up by 30%, the president of one of the taxi associations, Antoni Bauzá, stressing that "tourist reactivation is affecting us very positively".

Wednesday's poor weather also helped the taxis, but it is activity at the airport which is chiefly the reason for the good Easter. The airports authority Aena reports that there will be 3,358 flights at Son Sant Joan between Thursday and Monday. The schedule is for over 600,000 passengers on 2,343 international flights and 1,015 domestic flights.

Hoteliers are anticipating occupancy levels of around 85%, which will be five per cent higher than for Easter 2019.