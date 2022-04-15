The sun is shining in Palma with maximum temperatures of nearly 25ºC in the capital.

Across Mallorca highs of around 24ºC were reported and the glorious weather is going to continue all weekend.

There may be reports of some parts of the UK going to be hotter than Mallorca this weekend, but I know where I would rather be.

Mallorca - as temperatures are going to peak at 25C over the next few days with virtually no wind and minimum temperatures of 12ºC.

It could be time for the first swim in the sea! Watch this space, I will tell you next week.

In the meantime, if you have been brave enough to dive in, send us a video story.