Mallorcan hoteliers want to see the annual summer security operation brought forward. The President of the Mallorcan Hotel Federation Maria Frontera yesterday asked the Central Government Delegation to the Balearics, Aina Calvio, to bring the Summer Operation forward to next month.

After the meeting the president of the Majorcan Hotel Federation said that Guardia Civil and National Police reinforcements do not normally arrive until July and remain in the region until late September, but she said that Calvo is open to the idea of mounting the opeation earlier.

However, the final decision will be made by the Ministry of Interior and it also depends on the security situation of the rest of the Spain. Frontera explained that the reinforcements would come as a great help in cracking down on antisocial behaviour in certain resorts.

“We all want this kind of tourism to disappear,” said Frontera, who stressed that even in countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom there is a feeling of “shame” created by this type of behaviour.

Frontera said that current booking levels point towards high season starting in the Balearics as early as June and hoteliers would therefore like to see the summer security operation launched in May and extended until at least the end of September.