The organisation, marketing, advertising and holding of parties in homes or protected areas will be punished with fines of between 100,000 and 300,000 euros in Ibiza and the rest of the Balearic Islands.

The Balearic councillor for the Presidency, Mercedes Garrido, and the president of the Council of Ibiza, Vicent Marí, today presented the new regulations that will come into force this summer to put a stop to illegal parties, which have increased "exponentially" in the last two years with the closure of discotheques due to the pandemic, said Marí.

Among the main new features, landlords who rent out properties where these parties are held will also be fined between 100,000 and 300,000 euros, as they will be held responsible for them.

Another new factor is that the fines will reach the attendees, who will be fined between 300 and 30,000 euros depending on the seriousness of their infringement.

Fines will also be imposed on those who collaborate in the organisation with material means such as music equipment, catering facilities for drinks and food, and marquees, among others.

In addition, causing a nuisance to neighbours will be an aggravating circumstance.

The Balearic government will now approve a decree that will modify the Law of Activities of the Balearic Islands, which is expected to be in force this summer.

In order to be able to act, the new regulation defines what an illegal party is: "It is a mass gathering, which is held outside the regulated channels that have a licence, and where there is transport, advertising, DJs and there is an entrance fee", explained Marí, who explained that the main characteristic will be "the profit motive".

The president explained that we are not talking about a "private" party that can be held in any home "like a birthday party" and that "does not cause any inconvenience", but that it refers to an activity.

Mercedes Garrido pointed out that the new regulation "will not be the definitive solution" but "a turning point in the organisation of these illegal parties".

The councillor indicated that the regulation is "fully adapted" to basic constitutional rights and that its main objective "is to send a clear and forceful message to all those involved in the these parties that we will be inflexible," Garrido stressed.