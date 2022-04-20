The Guardia Civil have opened an investigation into the causes of the death of a German cifound in the bathroom of a flat in Santa Ponsa, Calvia. The victim was 41 years old and his body was discovered by a friend.

The events took place shortly after 2am this morning, when the friend called the emergency services saying that he could see the German in the bathroom from a window, apparently lifeless, but he could not enter the house.

Officers rushed to the scene and confirmed that the man was dead, apparently from a heroin overdose.

The Guardia Civil searched the house and found no evidence that could point to a violent death, so the consumption of drugs seems to be the cause of the German citizen's cardiac arrest.