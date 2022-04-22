The Guardia Civil is investigating a young man who was caught driving at 169 kilometres per hour on a stretch of the Palma to Valldemossa road which has a 70 kilometre per hour limit for an alleged offence against road safety.

According to a press release issued by the Guardia Civil today, the accused was caught by one of Guardia Civil's radar driving at 169 kilometres per hour.

The Guardia Civil said that this type of behaviour constitutes a criminal offence for speeding and reckless driving and shows a lack of respect for one's own life and that of other road users.

The driver can expect the book to be thrown at him.