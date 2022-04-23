Palma town hall is to conduct new campaigns for all-year tourism in the main tourism markets, such as the UK and Germany, and now also in the USA.

At a meeting of the Palma 365 Tourism Foundation's board of trustees on Friday, approval was given for the contracting of communication and public relations services for these markets, the manager of Palma 365, Pedro Homar, explaining that the promotional drive in America will mostly focus on the east coast. There will also be a co-marketing campaign for the French market.

The 2021 activity report and accounts were approved at the meeting, Homar indicating that there were 64 actions - 43 promotional and 21 communications and public relations.

Highlights of these were Masterchef, which had an audience share of 15 per cent and total audience of almost 4.5 million viewers. The Los 40 Music Awards had an economic return of 15 million euros. Getting on for 1,600 articles were published about the awards, which had a great impact on social networks. Traverse was a meeting in Palma of more than 200 content creators.

Homar said that in September this year a new brand campaign will be launched, while events are planned for November and December.

Elena Navarro, Palma's tourism councillor, said that she was "very satisfied" with the foundation's work and the results. She stressed that "it is necessary to continue the commitment to sustainability and quality in order to consolidate Palma as a destination throughout the year".